Samson viciously trolled for horror show vs West Indies despite matching Kohli, Dhoni in major milestone in 5th T20I

A lot was expected from Sanju Samson when Hardik Pandya's Team India squared off against the West Indies in the fifth and final T20I of the series on Sunday. Jostling with the likes of Ishan Kishan, and Tilak Verma for a place in India's batting-order in the World Cup year, wicketkeeper-batter Samson was heavily trolled on social media following his flop show against the West Indies.

West Indies' Romario Shepherd celebrates the dismissal of India's Sanju Samson(AP)

Romario Shepherd took 4-31 after left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein sparked a batting collapse as Tema India's second-string side posted a below-par total in the series decider on Sunday. Samson, who has been keeping wickets for Team India since the 3rd T20I, showcased another batting failure against the Men from the Caribbean.

The wicketkeeper-batter perished for 13 off 9 balls to cap off a disastrous away tour in Indian colours. Upset with Samson's horror show against the West Indies in the T20I series, several fans took to Twitter to reflect on his batting performance. Averaging 10.67 in the five-match series, Samson only managed to score 32 runs in 3 innings.

Samson completes 6,000 runs in T20s

Interestingly, Samson achieved a special feat in the 5th T20I despite being unsuccessful with the willow against the West Indies. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper joined the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma by completing 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. Since his debut against Zimbabwe in 2015, the 28-year-old has played 21 T20Is for India.

While Samson had a forgetful day at the office, Indian vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav strengthened his selection case with a blistering knock against the West Indies. The No.3 batter of the Indian side played a quick-fire knock of 61 off 45 balls. Riding on Suryakumar's blistering knock, India posted 165-9 in 20 overs. However, Suryakumar's batting heroics failed to rescue India in the series decider.

West Indies opener Brandon King remained unbeaten on 85 (55) while ex-skipper Nicholas Pooran chipped in with an entertaining 47-run knock as the hosts completed the run chase in just 18 overs. With the win, the West Indies also sealed the five-match series 3-2 at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.

