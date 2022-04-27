‘Sanju Samson wasting good form, opportunities to press for India recall’: Ian Bishop

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop and former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori reacted after Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson played an expansive shot to give his wicket away in an IPL 2022 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Bishop said Samson is 'wasting good opportunities' for a recall to the Indian side. The RR captain was looking good on Tuesday like he has in most of his outings in this IPL but he suddenly attempted back-to-back reverse sweeps in the 10th over against RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. He failed to make contact on both occasions but on the second instance, Hasaranga had pitched it slightly fuller and close to the stumps. The ball spun back and hit Samson's off stump.

"That Sanju is wasting good form and good opportunity to score runs to press for an international recall, to lead his team when Jos Buttler doesn't score," Bishop said on ESPNcricinfo's 'T20 Time Out'.

With the flamboyant Jos Buttler failing against RCB on Tuesday, it was the perfect opportunity for the RR skipper to rise to the occasion. Samson even looked in good touch, smashing three sixes and a four but could only manage 27 off 21.

"It's not that Sanju's out of form. But that's a match-up with Wanindu Hasaranga and him, and he should have known better. He got out of the blocks quite nicely," Bishop said.

"I'm a Sanju Samson fan, been that way for years now, (but) he's wasting good form by shot selection," Bishop added.

Apart from a 55 and an unbeaten 48 against Sunriers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals respectively, Samson has endured an underwhelming season.

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori feels the game comes too "easy" to Samson and he thus tries to do too many things.

"It feels like the game is too easy for him, so 'I'm going to try something different, I'm going to try and make sure I can play every shot in the book'. He is at his best when he's striking down the ground," Vettori said.

"He's a joy to watch when he's playing that well. But everything looks a little bit easy and sometimes it feels like he isn't in the moment, and then he's out."

