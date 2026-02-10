Saqlain Mushtaq pained, fears India-Pakistan cricketers will never be friendly again: ‘Things have gone too far’

For the longest time, even as players of India and Pakistan remained fierce rivals on the field, the equation between them off it was always friendly, if not brotherly. However, former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq fears that those days are long gone and given all that is happening between the two nations, India-Pakistan cricketers will never share the same camaraderie as those before them. Saqlain belongs to one of the most epic eras of the India-Pakistan rivalry, when he, along with Wasim Akram, Inzamam-Ul-Haq, Saeed Anwar, and others, shared a bond of mutual respect with Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Ajay Jadeja, and Rahul Dravid. Even in 2004, Saqlain’s last series as a Test player, the warmth India received from Pakistan and its players became one of the biggest talking points for Ganguly and his team. Saqlain Mushtaq senses a huge rift between players of India and Pakistan (AFP Images)

But as of today, wrap those memories in a piece of satin and let it dry. Relations between players have hit an all-time low, with incidents such as no handshakes, refusal to collect the trophy, and hardly any exchange of any kind overshadowing the bigger picture. Saqlain is pained to see the dwindling equations between India-Pakistan players and is afraid that this could be the new reality.

“I don’t think those things [the old spirit of the game] are coming back because things have gone too far. On the other side, they don’t want it to return; they have kept it this way specifically to polish their own politics and will continue to do so,” he said on the ‘Game On’ show.

The history of the India-Pakistan rivalry is filled with off-field camaraderie. During the historic 1987 Test series, Javed Miandad and other members of the Pakistan team played Holi with Sunil Gavaskar and the Indian team even as the series was underway. In 2017, after Pakistan beat India in the final to lift the Champions Trophy, it was heartening to see players from both teams smiling and laughing. Moreover, when Pakistan beat India for the first time in a T20 World Cup in 2021, Virat Kohli hugging Mohammad Rizwan was a sight to behold.

But all that is a thing of the past. Saqlain was upset to see some former Indian cricketers criticising Pakistan for its T20 World Cup stance. These are tough times, alright, as after the events of Pulwama in 2019 and Pahalgam in 2025, bitterness has taken over, but Saqlain, miffed with what he heard, lashed out at his Indian counterparts for ‘spreading hatred’.

Saqlain unhappy with former Indian cricketers “Recently, an ex-cricketer – I won’t name him because it doesn’t feel right – was asked about Pakistan talking about their integrity and respect. He replied, ‘Look, before I speak, those who have no respect to begin with, how can they talk about respect?’ I mean, use some common sense! What kind of narrow-minded things are you saying? You are an ex-cricketer. Players are supposed to be heroes and stars, and stars shine for everyone. Heroes belong to everyone. At least try to act like a hero,” added Saqlain.

“The politicians are doing what they do – they are playing their politics. But you guys [former cricketers] shouldn’t talk like this. Don’t you understand? When you hit a boundary or take a wicket, everyone claps – from this side and that side. You just don’t seem to get it. I say they need some sense on the other side of the border; they should speak a bit more intelligently. Even the big ex-cricketers over there are saying such strange things and spreading hatred. They don’t understand the purpose of this game. Cricket delivers a message of peace and unity.”