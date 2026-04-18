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Sarfaraz Ahmed named Test coach for Bangladesh series; musical chairs continue in Pakistan cricket

Sarfaraz Ahmed, who won the 2017 Champions Trophy, has been named the Test coach for the upcoming Bangladesh series. 

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 10:00 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Change is the only constant! And no one symbolises this statement more than the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). On Saturday, yet another change in the coaching department was confirmed, with 2017 Champions Trophy-winner Sarfaraz Ahmed named the head coach of the Shan Masood-led side for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, set to be played next month. Ever since the resignation of Jason Gillespie as the red-ball coach, Aaqib Javed and then Azhar Mahmood have been with the Test setup, but now the PCB has opted to make wholesale changes.

Sarfaraz Ahmed has been named the Test coach for the upcoming Bangladesh series. (AP)

Sarfaraz, who won two ICC titles as captain of Pakistan – ICC U19 World Cup 2006 and ICC Champions Trophy 2017, had recently guided Pakistan U19 to the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup title as mentor cum manager five months ago. He also held the same role at Pakistan Shaheens against the England Lions.

Also Read: Sarfaraz Ahmed retires from international cricket days after landing role in Pakistan's revamped selection panel

Moreover, the PCB have also added Asad Shafiq and Umar Gul to the setup, and the duo will work as batting and bowling coaches, respectively. Asad featured in 147 international matches, scoring 6,188 runs. On the other hand, Gul featured in 237 international matches, taking 427 wickets.

Pakistan players picked in the squad will undergo a camp in Karachi and assemble on April 27. The camp will conclude on May 1, with the players scheduled to fly to Bangladesh the next day. Players who are part of the Test squad and are currently taking part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will join the camp following the conclusion of their team’s campaign. Players whose teams qualify for the final will depart for Bangladesh after the tournament concludes.

Pakistan squad for the Test series: Shan Masood (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

 
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