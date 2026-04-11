Sarfaraz Khan goes for a sprint, celebration knows no bounds after superman effort gets better of Axar Patel

Sarafaraz Khan threaded himself into the heart of the Chennai Super Kings with his knock against RCB. Though the team lost the match, his efforts earned him a soft spot in the hearts of the CSK fans. Moreover, with a below-average start to the season, the fans were ready to appreciate even the slightest of the positives.

Sarfaraz Khan took a stunning catch to dismiss Axar Patel.(IPL X)

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However, against the Delhi Capitals, Sarfaraz has firmly established his place among the fans. He took a stunning catch to dismiss the DC captain, Axar Patel. It was a crucial wicket at the stage of the match as it rocked the Capitals in a stellar chase after a solid start.

The incident occurred on the first delivery of the seventh over. Gurjapneet Singh was bowling to Patel. It was a short and wide delivery outside the off stump. Axar pushed to his back foot and cut that in the air and towards the backward point region. Sarfaraz Khan, who was waiting, dived to his right and was airborne for a few seconds as he completed the catch. Immediately after taking the catch, the Mumbai batter broke off in a sprint around the ground amongst the cheer of the home crowd.

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{{^usCountry}} Sarfaraz Khan takes a vital catch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sarfaraz Khan takes a vital catch {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} CSK batted first in the match and was carried by their star inclusion for the season, Sanju Samson. He scored 115 unbeaten runs and ensured that CSK posted a total north of 200. Accompanied by a half-century from Ayush Mhatre, the Super Kings were able to post 213 runs on the board at the end of their 20 overs for the loss of two wickets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CSK batted first in the match and was carried by their star inclusion for the season, Sanju Samson. He scored 115 unbeaten runs and ensured that CSK posted a total north of 200. Accompanied by a half-century from Ayush Mhatre, the Super Kings were able to post 213 runs on the board at the end of their 20 overs for the loss of two wickets. {{/usCountry}}

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In reply, Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul gave the Capitals a dynamic start. The CSK bowlers were left searching for answers as the two batters played aggressive cricket. It looked like the opening duo would take the game away from the Super Kings.

Also Read: CSK vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Axar Patel falls as Delhi Capitals wobble early in chase

But just before the powerplay ended, CSK managed to break the partnership. In fact, they sent back both Rahul and Nissanka to the dugout. At the fall of the second wicket, Axar Patel arrived at the crease.

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With Sameer Rizvi at the other end, the partnership could have been crucial. But the brilliance of Sarfaraz Khan ensured the duo did not overstretch themselves. The wicket provided CSK with a window of opportunity, and Sarfaraz's joy was obvious.

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