CSK vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Axar Patel elects to bowl as Auqib Nabi makes debut; Dewald Brevis returns for Chennai

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CSK vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Follow Latest Updates.

CSK vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings. Auqib Nabi has been handed his IPL debut for Delhi, while Dewald Brevis returns to the CSK playing XI. The Indian Premier League 2026 is heating up with every passing game, but Chennai Super Kings find themselves stuck at the bottom, still waiting to open their account on the points table. The five-time champions have endured a tough start, slipping to three defeats in a row, and nothing seems to be going their way at the moment. MS Dhoni’s absence on the field is being felt more than ever, with the side lacking his calm presence in crunch situations. Ruturaj Gaikwad, leading the team, has come under scrutiny for some of his tactical decisions under pressure. The batting unit has also struggled to click as a collective, with the likes of Sanju Samson and Gaikwad themselves unable to find consistent form, leaving CSK short of the firepower they are usually known for. Sarfaraz Khan has been the only consistent performer with the bat for CSK, looking determined to make a mark this season. Their bowling, however, struggled badly against RCB, conceding a massive 250 — a target that proved far too steep for the batters. Apart from Khaleel Ahmed, none of the bowlers could keep things in check, with the rest of the attack leaking runs at over 12 per over, highlighting a major concern for the side. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will be eager to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to Gujarat Titans in their previous outing. KL Rahul found his rhythm again, but his effort wasn’t enough to secure what would have been a third consecutive win for the side. Chasing a stiff target at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Rahul held the innings together with a superb 92, anchoring the chase almost single-handedly before falling short of a well-deserved century. His 52-ball knock, laced with 11 fours and four sixes, kept Delhi in the hunt till the very end. Despite his brilliance, Delhi finished on 209/8, just one run short of the 211-run target. David Miller also played his part with an unbeaten 41, but his decision to turn down a single on the penultimate delivery, which could have tied the game, is likely to remain a major talking point. Still, inside the dressing room, the focus will be on regrouping and getting back to winning ways. Squads CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj Delhi Capitals: Abhishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Madhav Tiwari, T Natarajan, Sahil Parakh. ...Read More

Ruturaj Gaikwad, leading the team, has come under scrutiny for some of his tactical decisions under pressure. The batting unit has also struggled to click as a collective, with the likes of Sanju Samson and Gaikwad themselves unable to find consistent form, leaving CSK short of the firepower they are usually known for. Sarfaraz Khan has been the only consistent performer with the bat for CSK, looking determined to make a mark this season. Their bowling, however, struggled badly against RCB, conceding a massive 250 — a target that proved far too steep for the batters. Apart from Khaleel Ahmed, none of the bowlers could keep things in check, with the rest of the attack leaking runs at over 12 per over, highlighting a major concern for the side. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will be eager to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to Gujarat Titans in their previous outing. KL Rahul found his rhythm again, but his effort wasn’t enough to secure what would have been a third consecutive win for the side. Chasing a stiff target at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Rahul held the innings together with a superb 92, anchoring the chase almost single-handedly before falling short of a well-deserved century. His 52-ball knock, laced with 11 fours and four sixes, kept Delhi in the hunt till the very end. Despite his brilliance, Delhi finished on 209/8, just one run short of the 211-run target. David Miller also played his part with an unbeaten 41, but his decision to turn down a single on the penultimate delivery, which could have tied the game, is likely to remain a major talking point. Still, inside the dressing room, the focus will be on regrouping and getting back to winning ways. Squads CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj Delhi Capitals: Abhishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Madhav Tiwari, T Natarajan, Sahil Parakh.