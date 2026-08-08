Sarfaraz Khan’s India return faces key selection hurdle after injured Sai Sudharsan ruled out of Sri Lanka Tests

Team India batter Sai Sudharsan has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka after failing to recover from a toe injury in time. According to PTI, the left-handed batter is set to miss the series after sustaining the injury during India A’s tour of Sri Lanka last month. Sudharsan had been in excellent form, scoring two centuries in as many unofficial Tests before being struck on the toe during the second game against Sri Lanka A. He has since been undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Despite making a strong case for a place in the Test squad with his performances, Sudharsan’s injury is now likely to keep him out of the upcoming series.

Sai Sudharsan ruled out; Sarfaraz Khan’s India return faces a hurdle (PTI and AFP Images)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. Doctors have advised more time for biological healing. Significant improvement, but not yet sufficient for a safe return to Test cricket," News Agency PTI reported, citing an update from the Sports Science team, which is monitoring the rehabilitation of the player.

The selectors now face a tricky decision over Sudharsan’s replacement, with Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan emerging as a strong option. However, according to the PTI report, an important member of the coaching staff, as well as the selection committee, does not have much faith in him.

The Sports Science team has informed the management and the national selection committee.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The medical cum fitness advice for Sudharsan reads: "Rehabilitation, strength & conditioning, and cricket-specific loads should be increased gradually and under close monitoring. The cautious approach is aimed at reducing the risk of recurrence or further complications and protecting long-term performance." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The medical cum fitness advice for Sudharsan reads: "Rehabilitation, strength & conditioning, and cricket-specific loads should be increased gradually and under close monitoring. The cautious approach is aimed at reducing the risk of recurrence or further complications and protecting long-term performance." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read - Uttarakhand CM responds after Rishabh Pant seeks help to shift back home: ‘Your sentiment of returning here…’

Meanwhile, in Sudharsan’s absence, Devdutt Padikkal has made a strong case to bat at No. 3 after scoring a fine century against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in the practice game. Padikkal struck 103 off 121 balls, showcasing an attacking approach throughout his innings. The left-hander hit 14 boundaries during his knock and could now be in contention for a spot in the playing XI for the upcoming Test series.

Bumrah already ruled out

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, India are already dealing with several injury concerns ahead of the series, with Jasprit Bumrah ruled out after failing to fully recover from the left knee injury he sustained during the ODI series against England. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Aquib Nabi as his replacement. Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy are also sidelined, with the duo nursing hamstring and quadriceps injuries respectively, further adding to India’s selection headaches.