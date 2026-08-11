‘Sarfaraz Khan’s name comes into my best XI’: Kaif throws Dhruv Jurel selection into doubt

Sarfaraz Khan is back in India’s Test squad, and his return could force the team management to rethink its plans for the playing XI. The Mumbai batter has ended a wait of nearly one-and-a-half years for another opportunity and could be well suited to the turning tracks in Sri Lanka. Sarfaraz has already shown he can handle spin, with his century against New Zealand standing out as one of the few positives from India’s struggles in that series. The Indian batters found it difficult to counter New Zealand’s spinners throughout the Tests, but Sarfaraz looked comfortable against the turning ball. With Sri Lanka expected to offer similar conditions, his ability to play spin could give him an advantage and strengthen his case for a place in the XI.

Sarfaraz Khan is back in the Indian Test squad. (PTI)

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Former India batter Mohammad Kaif believes Sarfaraz deserves a place in India’s playing XI, especially with the team set to face spin-friendly conditions in Sri Lanka. However, he feels the management could still stick with Dhruv Jurel because of the trust they have shown in him previously.

“If they follow the trend of backing the players who have already been playing for the team, then they might say, ‘Jurel has been with us already. He hasn’t scored consistently, but we will back him because he has already been part of the team.’ If that is the approach, then Sarfaraz will have to wait. But if you ask me what the best XI is, Sarfaraz’s name comes into my best XI because of his ability to play spin at No. 5 or No. 6. His record against spin is excellent," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

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Kaif further explained why Sarfaraz’s batting could prove useful in Sri Lanka, especially when the conditions become tougher later in the Test. His ability to play a variety of shots allows him to find scoring options even when the ball starts turning sharply.

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“He also has a wide range of shots. When you get to the fourth or fifth day, batting becomes more difficult, and that is where a player like Sarfaraz Khan can be very useful. Players like him are very good at playing the field. He knows how to use sweeps and reverse sweeps effectively. He can hit over extra cover, he is good off the back foot and he attacks spin," he added.

“Jurel’s recent Test record and form haven’t been that great”

Kaif believes Jurel’s recent form could work against him in the selection battle with Sarfaraz. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 478 runs in 10 Tests, but has struggled to produce substantial scores consistently in his recent outings.

“Look, I can understand that India have played well, but Jurel’s recent Test record and form haven’t been that great. Whether you talk about the innings against Afghanistan or the game against South Africa, he got out there as well. Even before that, he wasn’t scoring runs consistently. There were five or six innings where he didn’t get a substantial score," he concluded.

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