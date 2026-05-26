'Scary': Delhi Capitals summon entire IPL squad, asks players to look themselves in the mirror after lukewarm IPL season

Another season has gone by, and the Delhi Capitals have failed to make the playoffs once again. For the fifth straight year, they have fallen short since finishing top of the table in 2021 — a campaign that came just a year after they reached the IPL final for the first time in franchise history.

Delhi Capitals (DC) players celebrate te win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata(Hindustan Times)

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Delhi finished sixth this season with seven wins and seven losses from 14 matches. Yet, despite another disappointing campaign, their latest social media post reflecting on the season carried a uniquely authentic touch.

It was a nearly seven-minute-long clip shared on X with the caption: “Sometimes the best conversations are the ones you have with yourself. A season of highs, learnings and self-reflection, straight from our Tigers’ hearts.”

The video featured every Delhi Capitals player from the IPL 2026 season. One by one, they entered an empty room where a frame covered with a cloth had been placed in front of them. Each player was given the same instruction: “There is a photo of your teammate behind the frame, and you have to describe how their season went and what they learned.”

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{{^usCountry}} Veteran batter Karun Nair reacted nervously, saying, “Something scary this is.” Meanwhile, David Miller admitted he was “feeling nervous.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Veteran batter Karun Nair reacted nervously, saying, “Something scary this is.” Meanwhile, David Miller admitted he was “feeling nervous.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Most players had no idea what awaited them. Only Miller came close to guessing correctly when he said, “It’s a picture of me.” But to everyone’s surprise, it turned out to be a mirror. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most players had no idea what awaited them. Only Miller came close to guessing correctly when he said, “It’s a picture of me.” But to everyone’s surprise, it turned out to be a mirror. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here is how few of the players reacted... {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here is how few of the players reacted... {{/usCountry}}

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Axar Patel: The way I thought, the first half of the tournament didn't go that way. But it's part of the game.

David Miller: The season was really good. I really enjoyed it. Coming to a new franchise...won a few games and lost a few games, one very close. I learned a lot after 15 years of IPL.

Mitchell Starc: First half of the season, I watched from the couch. So it was nice to finally get there. I've learned a bit about a few teammates. It would have been nice to have a better season.

Lungi Ngidi: It has been a decent season. Not as many wickets as I wanted. But I bowled in tough situations and seemed to make it work. I think one thing I have learned is to make the best out of any situation. Hopefully, if I get another chance, I can take more wickets for Delhi.

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KL Rahul: I'm happy with what I've been able to achieve personally this season. One more season goes by without qualifying or giving myself or my team the opportunity to win that championship. Bittersweet feeling.

Kyle Jamieson: Had a good time, really enjoyed it and loved being a part of Delhi. Got a couple of games to play, had a nice one in Jaipur.

Ashutosh Sharma: I just wanted to dominate this season, so I am happy with this season.

Sameer Rizvi: The start was good. I will take a lot of confidence going forward. I see myself as a match-winner, because I have won matches and I can win many more for this team.

T Natarajan: Overall, it was a great season. Everyone was very motivating and supportive of each other.

How did Delhi perform this season?

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Delhi began their campaign strongly with wins against the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians before suffering a heartbreaking defeat to the Gujarat Titans at home.

In that game, an error in judgment from Miller saw Delhi fall just one run short in a chase of 211. It proved to be a turning point in their campaign.

Delhi never truly recovered from that setback. They slumped to five defeats in their next six matches and slipped into the bottom half of the table.

Axar’s men briefly threatened a late comeback after a seven-wicket win against the Rajasthan Royals, but successive losses to the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders effectively sealed their fate.

Delhi did win each of their final three league games, but by then, the damage had already been done.

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