SCOREBOARD: India vs Australia, 4th T20I

PTI |
Dec 01, 2023 08:51 PM IST

India

Yashasvi Jaiswal c McDermott b Hardie 37

Ruturaj Gaikwad c Green b Sangha 32

Shreyas Iyer c Green b Sangha 8

Suryakumar Yadav c Wade b Dwarshuis 1

Rinku Singh lbw Behrendorff 46

Jitesh Sharma c Head b Dwarshuis 35

Axar Patel c Sangha b Dwarshuis 0

Deepak Chahar c Green b Behrendorff 0

Ravi Bishnoi run out (Philippe/Head) 4

Avesh Khan not out 1

Extras: 10 (b-4, lb-2, w-4)

Total: 174/9 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-62, 3-63, 4-111, 5-167, 6-168, 7-168, 8-169, 9-174

Bowling: Aaron Hardie 3-1-20-1, Jason Behrendorff 4-0-32-2, Ben Dwarshuis 4-0-40-3, Chris Green 4-0-36-0, Tanveer Sangha 4-0-30-2, Matthew Short 1-0-10-0. MORE

Topics
shreyas iyer yashasvi jaiswal ruturaj gaikwad rinku singh suryakumar yadav
