News / Cricket / SCOREBOARD: India vs Australia, 5th T20I

SCOREBOARD: India vs Australia, 5th T20I

PTI
Dec 03, 2023 08:47 PM IST

SCOREBOARD: India vs Australia, 5th T20I

India:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Ellis b Behrendorff 21

Ruturaj Gaikwad c Behrendorff b Dwarshuis 10

Shreyas Iyer b Ellis 53

Suryakumar Yadav c McDermott b Dwarshuis 5

Rinku Singh c David b Sangha 6

Jitesh Sharma c Short b Hardie 24

Axar Patel c Hardie b Behrendorff 31

Ravi Bishnoi run out (Philippe/Wade) 2

Arshdeep Singh not out 2

Extras: 6 (b-1, lb-2, w-3)

Total: 160/8 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-33, 3-46, 4-55, 5-97, 6-143, 7-156, 8-160

Bowling: Aaron Hardie 4-0-21-1, Jason Behrendorff 4-0-38-2, Ben Dwarshuis 4-0-30-2, Nathan Ellis 4-0-42-1, Tanveer Sangha 4-0-26-1. MORE

