'Scored over 400 runs and was the best No. 3 batter of the season': Sehwag's huge praise for uncapped India player

Once again, the IPL left behind a plethora of stars. From uncapped Indians to veteran cricketers, all left behind an impression in the IPL 2022. Jos Buttler obviously led the run charts with over 800 runs in the season, followed by veteran Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul who were not too behind. The 15th edition of the IPL also witnessed the resurgence of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and experienced wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik. For Indian cricket, the IPL gave a platform for the once prolific stars to regain their touch.

But if the veterans received a second wind, the youngsters and uncapped players weren't far behind. In fact, former India opener Virender Sehwag has lavished praise on 31-year-old Rahul Tripathi, who he feels was the most successful No. 3 batter of the season. Unlike Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh, Tripathi may not have received an India call-up, but the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter showed consistency and won many admirers, including Sehwag.

"Rahul Tripathi batted really well at No. 3. He scored over 400 runs this season and was the best No. 3 batter of the season. If you look at all teams, if there is one player who has attained most success at No. 3, it is Rahul Tripathi, who scored so many runs at that position. He won several games for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and he contributed a lot to SRH winning five matches in a row," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Tripathi, who was with the Kolkata Knight Riders until last season, was bought for ₹8.5 core during the IPL mega-auction back in February. And the Maharashtra batter justified the faith shown by the franchise in him by scoring 413 runs with three half-centuries. Like Sehwag mentioned, that SRH went on a five-match winning streak had a lot to do with Tripathi's excellent form as he registered scores of 39 not out, 17, 71, 34 and 7 not out.

