    TODAY
    AustraliaAustralia
    V/s
    ScotlandScotland
    07 Sep, 202406:30 PM
    Live

    Scotland vs Australia Live Score: 3rd T20I of Australia tour of Scotland, 2024 to start at 06:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 7, 2024 5:41 PM IST
    Scotland vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Australia tour of Scotland, 2024. Match will start at 06:30 PM
    Scotland vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I of Australia tour of Scotland, 2024
    Scotland vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I of Australia tour of Scotland, 2024

    Scotland vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Australia tour of Scotland, 2024. Match will start on 07 Sep 2024 at 06:30 PM
    Venue : Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh

    Scotland squad -
    Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Brad Wheal, Charlie Cassell, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Jasper Davidson, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif
    Australia squad -
    Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim David, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 7, 2024 5:41 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Australia tour of Scotland, 2024

    Scotland vs Australia Match Details
    3rd T20I of Australia tour of Scotland, 2024 between Scotland and Australia to be held at Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh at 06:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

