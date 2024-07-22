Scotland vs Oman Live Score: Oman score after 2 overs is 15/1
- 32 Mins agoOman at 15/1 after 2 overs
- 32 Mins agoPratik Athavale smashed a Four on Brandon McMullen bowling . Oman at 15/1 after 1.4 overs
- 33 Mins agoPratik Athavale smashed a Four on Brandon McMullen bowling . Oman at 11/1 after 1.3 overs
- 34 Mins agoPratik Athavale smashed a Four on Brandon McMullen bowling . Oman at 7/1 after 1.2 overs
- 37 Mins agoOman at 3/1 after 1 overs
- 38 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Aqib Ilyas is out and Oman at 3/1 after 0.4 overs
- 38 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27
Scotland vs Oman Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27. Match will start on 22 Jul 2024 at 03:30 PM
Venue : Forthill, Dundee
Scotland squad -
Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael English, Richie Berrington, Charlie Cassell, Jack Jarvis, Jasper Davidson, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Gavin Main, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif
Oman squad -
Karan Sonavale, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah, Zeeshan Maqsood, Pratik Athavale, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah, Samay Shrivastava...Read More
Scotland vs Oman Match Details
Match 4 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 between Scotland and Oman to be held at Forthill, Dundee at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.