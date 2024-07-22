Explore
    Live

    Scotland vs Oman Live Score: Oman score after 2 overs is 15/1

    By hindustantimes.com
    July 22, 2024 3:41 PM IST
    Scotland vs Oman Live Score: Oman at 15/1 after 2 overs, Pratik Athavale at 15 runs and Karan Sonavale at 0 runs
    Key Events
    Scotland vs Oman Live Score, Match 4 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27

    Scotland vs Oman Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27. Match will start on 22 Jul 2024 at 03:30 PM
    Venue : Forthill, Dundee

    Scotland squad -
    Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael English, Richie Berrington, Charlie Cassell, Jack Jarvis, Jasper Davidson, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Gavin Main, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif
    Oman squad -
    Karan Sonavale, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah, Zeeshan Maqsood, Pratik Athavale, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah, Samay Shrivastava

    Follow all the updates here:
    Scotland vs Oman Live Score: Oman at 15/1 after 2 overs

    Scotland vs Oman Live Score:
    Oman
    Pratik Athavale 15 (7)
    Karan Sonavale 0 (2)
    Scotland
    Brandon McMullen 0/12 (1)

    Scotland vs Oman Live Score: Pratik Athavale smashed a Four on Brandon McMullen bowling . Oman at 15/1 after 1.4 overs

    Scotland vs Oman Live Score: Four! Played towards fine leg.

    Scotland vs Oman Live Score: Pratik Athavale smashed a Four on Brandon McMullen bowling . Oman at 11/1 after 1.3 overs

    Scotland vs Oman Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

    Scotland vs Oman Live Score: Pratik Athavale smashed a Four on Brandon McMullen bowling . Oman at 7/1 after 1.2 overs

    Scotland vs Oman Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.

    Scotland vs Oman Live Score: Oman at 3/1 after 1 overs

    Scotland vs Oman Live Score:
    Oman
    Karan Sonavale 0 (2)
    Pratik Athavale 3 (1)
    Scotland
    Bradley Currie 1/3 (1)

    Scotland vs Oman Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Aqib Ilyas is out and Oman at 3/1 after 0.4 overs

    Scotland vs Oman Live Score: OUT! c Chris Greaves b Bradley Currie.

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27

    Scotland vs Oman Match Details
    Match 4 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 between Scotland and Oman to be held at Forthill, Dundee at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Scotland vs Oman Live Score: Oman score after 2 overs is 15/1
