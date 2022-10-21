Scotland vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates

T20 World Cup Live Score, Scotland vs Zimbabwe: Scotland won the toss and opted to bat. Richie Berrington led Scotland is eyeing a berth in the Super 12 stage with a win here. They fielded the same Playing XI as the one against Ireland in their last match. Meanwhile, captain Craig Ervine has come into the team for Zimbabwe. It's going to be a firecracker of a match as there is plenty at stake here. Zimbabwe do have the experience but Scotland are very confident after beating two time champions West Indies.

1:45 PM- Scotland are 13-1 after 3 overs. George Munsey is playing well at 6 runs(7 balls) while Matthew Cross has started cautiously with 1 run (6 balls).

1:34 PM- Zimbabwe draw first blood. The first wicket has fallen for Scotland. Michael Jones is dismissed for four runs by bowler Chatara as Sikandar Raza takes the catch.

1:00 PM - Scotland have won the toss and opted to bat.

Teams:

Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

