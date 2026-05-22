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‘Scrap domestic cricket’: Vengsarkar furious after Auqib Nabi wasn’t given maiden call-up for Afghanistan Test

The former Indian batsman said the selectors’ decision was absolutely absurd and baffling.

Updated on: May 22, 2026 01:21 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar is furious that Jammu and Kashmir medium pacer Auqib Nabi has been ignored for the one-off Test against Afghanistan next month in India.

The Colonel fires shots at the BCCI.

Nabi had a great Ranji Trophy season in 2025-26. He was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 60 wickets. His contribution to Jammu and Kashmir's first Ranji Trophy win can't be overstated enough. Many were left fuming that the 29-year-old didn't get his maiden India call-up.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir pride Auqib Nabi impresses on return but he should follow Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Anshul Kamboj example

"The selector's decision to ignore him is absolutely absurd and baffling. What kind of selection is this? It is not acceptable. It is injustice," Vengsarkar told The Times of India.

In the wake of the Ranji Trophy final earlier this year, Nabi was tipped by many to soon represent India. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly had advocated Nabi’s cause. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has also been a big supporter of the bowler from J&K. He appeared closer to a dream debut. However, his world has turned upside down in just a matter of a few months.

Former Mumbai Ranji player Shishir Hatangadi ain't happy either. "Nabi's exclusion is baffling. If Ranji trophy is the yardstick, then honour it by recognising performances, you cannot ignore someone who has been so consistent in red-ball cricket," he said.

 
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