Seamer Jansen replaces Baartman as SA leave for Pakistan after clearing COVID-19 tests

South Africa has replaced paceman Ottniel Baartman with another uncapped seamer Marco Jansen in their 21-member squad which will leave for Pakistan on Friday after the entire squad returned negative for COVID-19.

South Africa are set to return to Pakistan after 14 years to play two Test matches in Karachi and Rawalpindi, starting January 26. It will be followed by three T20 Internationals in Lahore.

Baartman had received a maiden Test call-up for South Africa but was left out due to a medical reason unrelated to COVID-19.

"Your #Proteas are Pakistan bound after all players COVID-19 tests returned negative," Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a tweet.

"There has been one change in the squad as Ottniel Baartman has been replaced by Marco Jansen due an unrelated medical reason."

The 20-year-old Jansen has taken 52 wickets in 12 first-class games. The left-arm seamer has taken 21 wickets at an average of 20.71 in the franchise four-day competition this summer.

South Africa squad: Quinton De Kock (c), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf Du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie Van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Marco Jansen.