Home / Cricket / Second India-SA U-19 Women's T20 abandoned due to wet outfield

Second India-SA U-19 Women's T20 abandoned due to wet outfield

cricket
Published on Dec 29, 2022 09:32 PM IST

India U-19 are leading the five-match series 1-0, following their 54-run win in the opening match in Pretoria on December 27.

ndian players trooping out of the ground, shaking hands with their South African counterparts.(BCCIWomen/Twitter)
ndian players trooping out of the ground, shaking hands with their South African counterparts.(BCCIWomen/Twitter)
PTI | , Pretoria

The second T20I match between the India U-19 Women's team and their South African counterparts was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield on Thursday.

Initially the toss and start of play were delayed due to rain and later, following an inspection, the match at the Steyn City Ground here was called off due to wet outfield.

The Indian cricket board posted an image of the Indian players trooping out of the ground, shaking hands with their South African counterparts.

"The 2nd T20I between IND U19 women & SA U19 women at the Steyn City Ground, Pretoria has been called off due to wet outfield," tweeted BCCI.

India U-19 are leading the five-match series 1-0, following their 54-run win in the opening match in Pretoria on December 27.

Riding on Shweta Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari's identical scores of 40, India managed to post 137 for 5 in 20 overs. India senior team mainstay Shafali Verma, who is captaining the side, was out for duck.

Seamer Shabnam MD and Archana Devi then took three wickets each to restrict SA U-19 to 83 for eight.

The third match of the series will be played at the same venue on new year's eve.

The tour is significant for India as the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will begin in South Africa on January 14.

A total of 12 teams, including India, have received direct entry into the tournament, while four teams will come through the qualifier route.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india women cricket team
india women cricket team

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out