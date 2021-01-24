IND USA
‘See you soon’: England all-rounder Ben Stokes heads to India ahead of series

Team India are currently leading the World Test Championship standings with 71.1 PCT % (percentage of points earned) while England are in the fourth position with 65.2.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:00 AM IST
Ben Stokes.(Twitter)

After defeating Australia in the Test series, India will now look to focus on the new challenge at hand. England cricket team is heading to India for a full-fledged series which will see them play four Tests, beginning on February 5, followed by five T20 Internationals and three ODIs. Crucial points are on the line in the series as both teams look to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

Team India are currently leading the standings with 71.1 PCT % (percentage of points earned) while England are in the fourth position with 65.2.

One man who would be crucial to England's chances of getting into the reckoning for the top two is going to be Ben Stokes. The all-rounder has been crucial to England's fortunes in recent years after winning the World Cup for his team while performing exceedingly well in the Ashes.

Stokes recently posted a photo of himself travelling on a plan, heading to India for the Test series.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann wants England to focus on beating India rather than the Ashes. He said that India seem "virtually unbeatable" after their historic Test triumph in Australia and England would be achieving something bigger than their "obsession" Ashes if the tourists manage to upstage Virat Kohli's men next month.

"England always saying 'well the Ashes are coming up'. Australia are not the best team in the world anymore. They used to be, by miles, ... they're not now, but we're obsessed with this," Swann told tabloid 'The Sun'.

"We have to move away from looking forward to the Ashes series. I think beating India in India is a far higher thing to strive for right now. They're virtually unbeatable in India since we beat them in 2012. Why isn't that the whole thing?" he asked.

