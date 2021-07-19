‘Seemed like a University team vs School team match’: Raja slams Sri Lanka for producing a ‘flop show’ against India

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India registered a comprehensive 7-wicket victory in the first ODI on Sunday to begin their tour of Sri Lanka. The team comprised of experience and youth outfoxed the hosts, successfully chasing down a 263-run target with 13.2 overs to spare.

The Indian team has taken a 1-0 lead and will be eager to clinch the 3-match series when they lock horns with the Lankans on Tuesday. Meanwhile, former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja analysed the first ODI, calling it a game between a university and a school team – where the Indians looked strong like university players who made the hosts struggle like school team cricketers.

“India vs Sri Lanka seemed like a University team vs School team match. Such was the difference between the skills, execution, talent and the ability to understand the game. This is a very challenging situation for Sri Lankan cricket because they were playing at home. They prepared a flat pitch for the series opener against India and still ended with an average score,” Ramiz Raja said in his latest YouTube video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted Sri Lanka’s misery with the bat. Raja was highly disappointed to see the host batsmen struggling with India’s spin attack.

“The way Sri Lanka played against spin, it looked like they had no idea how to tackle spin. Historically, Sri Lankan batsmen have dominated the spinners. However, the current lot just does not seem to be on that level yet.

“The Sri Lanka batters looked confused after getting a start. They couldn’t understand how to change the gear. And this confusion was created by India’s outstanding bowling performance. India didn’t have to push much as the challenge wasn’t tough.

“The game was one-sided. Sri Lanka produced a flop show. I don’t know whether watching them in future would be interesting. Everything about them seemed in slow motion – a team is playing against a side that felt like no challenge was being thrown at them,” Raja concluded.