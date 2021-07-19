India vs Sri Lanka: Team India report card of 1st ODI - Young guns and captain Dhawan fire India to comprehensive win

The first one-day international between India and Sri Lanka gave the hosts plenty to ponder upon as a young Indian side decimated them by 7 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The first match has set the tone for the series as the young Indian team, which was called a 'second string' side by Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga, has made a strong start.

Here is a look at our report card of Team India, based on their performance in the opening match of the series:

1) Prithvi Shaw: 7/10 - Good

The diminutive opener started the chase as if he had a flight to catch. Shaw played some delicious shots on the up, which were in many ways insulting to Sri Lanka's new ball bowlers. He showed no mercy towards the average skills of the opponents and raced his way to 43 in 23 deliveries with the help of 9 boundaries. But his hurry got the better of him and an innings that promised so much was cut short. Shaw needs to learn how to build a longer innings after the initial blast.

2) Shikhar Dhawan: 10/10 - Excellent

What else do you want from a man leading the team for the first time. Dhawan was calmness personified as he guided the team home after the initial blitz with a steady show. His unbeaten 86, ranking second only to Sachin Tendulkar in terms of runs scored by an Indian on ODI captaincy debut. He looked comfortable while captaining the team in the field too.

3) Ishan Kishan: 8/10 - Very Good

Another pocket dynamite, who also dons the wicket-keeping gloves. Kishan scored a half-century on his ODI debut, just as he had done on his T20I debut. He scored 59 runs in just 42 deliveries and just like Shaw, had the opposition on the ropes. But he too let go of the chance to play a long innings and get a not out under his belt.

4) Manish Pandey: 5/10 - Average

Manish Pandey has got a raw deal in his ODI career quite often, as he has had to bat at number 5 and 6 on most of the occasions, which has left him with almost no time to build an innings. On Sunday, the seasoned campaigner had a chance to build a good score and take India home along with Dhawan. But he let go of that opportunity, getting out for 26 after a decent partnership with Dhawan. These are the chances that one needs to make the most of.

5) Suryakumar Yadav: 7/10 - Good

Pandey's loss was Yadav's gain. Suryakumar Yadav came out to bat at number 5 and batted with the same panache and style as he did against England. He scored an unbeaten 31 off 20 deliveries, with the help of 5 boundaries and remained unbeaten. It will be interesting to see what he can do if he bats higher up the order in ODIs.

6) Krunal Pandya: 8/10 - Very Good

Chances in international cricket are far and few for Krunal Pandya but he tries to make the most of what he gets. He was India's best bowler in the middle overs on Sunday as he bowled a miserly spell, which tightened the screws on the Lankans. 1/26 off 10 overs are great figures in ODI cricket.

7) Hardik Pandya: 5/10 - Average

Hardik's entire international career now depends on whether he can bowl consistently. He bowled 5 overs on Sunday and picked up a wicket apart from giving away 34 runs. His batting is a big asset but the rise of his other Mumbai Indians teammates means he needs to bring his bowling into the equation to make it to the playing XI when the big boys return.

8) Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 2/10 - Poor

An outing to forget for India's vice-captain for the series. No wickets and 63 runs given away in 9 overs shows badly on Kumar, who is one of India's finest in white ball cricket. This series is meant to be his audition for getting back into the reckoning for all formats, and he needs to do better in the remaining matches.

9) Deepak Chahar: 7/10 - Good

Deepak Chahar was once considered a front runner for a spot in India's T20 team and was knocking on the doors of the ODI team as well. But indifferent form and lack of impact in the IPL has pushed him back. Chahar displayed all his skills and variety to end with 2/37 off 7 overs on Sunday, a good start to the series for the swing bowler.

10) Yuzvendra Chahal: 8/10 - Very Good

Yuzvendra Chahal roared back to form in the match as he showed yet again why it is so important for him to bowl with confidence and be a wicket-taker. He gave India the breakthrough by sending back the dangerous looking Avishka Fernando and also accounted for the wicket of captain Dasun Shanaka. His partnership with Kuldeep after long was great to watch.

11) Kuldeep Yadav: 8/10 - Very Good

Kuldeep Yadav is a certified match winner when he starts picking wickets and all he needs is a bit of confidence. He bowled in tandem with spin twin Chahal and picked up two top order wicket, which will do a world of good to his morale. India need these two spinners to start picking wickets again and do it consistently.

