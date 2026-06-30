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‘Seems like a huge distraction’: Andrew Strauss criticises Ben Stokes for announcing retirement mid-match

Former English captain, Andrew Strauss felt the Ben Stokes retirement was orchestrated the wrong way at the wrong moment.

Updated on: Jun 30, 2026 02:53 pm IST
Written by Aneek Chatterjee
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Former England opener and captain Andrew Strauss has criticised the timing of Ben Stokes’ decision to retire from international cricket.

Ben Stokes and Joe Root react during the post match presentation ceremony.(Action Images via Reuters)

The England captain and all-rounder announced his shock retirement midway through the final Test against New Zealand, and Strauss believed the timing of the announcement became a “distraction” for his team and ought to have been different.

Everyone has the right to bow out on their own terms: Strauss

“Everyone has the right to bow out on their own terms, and no-one has earned that more than Ben, but announcing before or after the game seems like a more sensible approach. When you are in the middle of a match, the only thing that matters is the performance of the team.”

Stokes broke the news to his teammates on the morning of Day 4 of the series decider at Trent Bridge. A formal public announcement was made during the afternoon session of the same day, while Stokes was bowling. The captain immediately received a standing ovation from the crowd, and repaid the adoration with a wicket off the very next ball.

Stokes’ retirement brings to mind that of Stuart Broad, who similarly announced his decision midway through the final Test of the 2023 Ashes. England were trailing that series 2-1, but Broad bowed out in a “fairytale ending” — taking a wicket with his last ball to seal the England match win and draw the series 2-2.

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There was to be no fairytale for Stokes. He departed his final innings having hit 30 runs off 20 balls in a strange final knock that seemed a deliberate invective-laced statement to the England and Wales Cricket Board establishment that had worn him down. He left his side to chase 314 runs that proved 160 too many.

It was, as former captain Michael Vaughan succinctly summarised, “A bizarre way for one of England’s greatest cricketers to bow out.

 
ben stokes andrew strauss
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