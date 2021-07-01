‘Selfie game since 2010’: Hardik Pandya takes his fans to a tour down the memory lane, shares old pics during quarantine

Hardik Pandya will be back on the field as India take on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, starting from July 13. The all-rounder, who is currently quarantining in the team hotel in Colombo, is one of the senior players of the team which will be led by opener Shikhar Dhawan in the absence of several regulars.

While undergoing quarantine, Hardik took to Instagram on Thursday and shared some throwback pictures in his story. He posted a couple of photos with his elder brother Krunal Pandya and cousin Vaibhav. He mentioned his cousin as a ‘charmer’ while adored his elder brother for his style.

Hardik Pandya shares a photo with cousin Vaibhav(Instagram / Hardik Pandya)

Krunal (L) and Hardik Pandya (R)(Instagram / Hardik Pandya)





The all-rounder also shared a snap from his initial cricketing days, along with some decade-old selfies.

Hardik Pandya during a local cricket match(Instagram / Hardik Pandya)

Hardik Pandya shares a selfie from 2010(Instagram / Hardik Pandya)

An old photograph shared by Hardik Pandya on Instagram(Instagram / Hardik Pandya)

Hardik ended the tour of memories with a recent click in which he could be seen posing with the victory sign.

Photo shared by Hardik Pandya on Instagram(Instagram / Hardik Pandya)

All eyes will be on Hardik Pandya when he takes the field against Sri Lanka. The fans would be eager to find out if the all-rounder will bowl or play the game as a pure batsman. Both Hardik and Krunal have named in the squad which has as several uncapped players and will be coached by former Indian captain Rahul Dravid.

After ending the quarantine, the team will hit the nest to gear up for the limited-overs series. The team also plays 3 T20Is after the conclusion of the ODI series.

India Squad for Sri Lanka Tour: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh