Senior Indian women’s cricketer Deepti Sharma accuses UP Warriorz teammate Arushi Goel of theft, files FIR in Agra

India women’s cricket team’s star player Deepti Sharma has accused Delhi and UP Warriorz batter Arushi Goel of fraud. The all-rounder has claimed that Goel duped her for more than ₹25 lakhs and also broke into her flat in Agra to steal valuables. The stolen valuables included gold and silver jewellery and ₹2 lakh in foreigh currency. She has also accused Goel of trespassing into her private property, a flat in Agra’s Sadar area, in an FIR lodged recently. UP Warriorz Skipper Deepti Sharma celebrates after winning a match.

According to the FIR, Goel has been accused of theft, house breaking, criminal breach of trust and insult under various sections of the BNS, which has replaced the Criminal Procedure Code. The complaint was lodged by Deepti’s brother Sumit, on her behalf in Agra. Deepti is currently busy with the national team in Bengaluru, ad is also a Deputy Superintendent of Police for Uttar Pradesh.

What does the FIR say?

The FIR stated, “The two cricketers became close over the years through their association in the same team. Then, Arushi and her parents started exploiting Deepti financially, citing family emergencies and financial distress.”

Meanwhile, Sumit told The Times of India, “My sister lost over INR 25 lakh in the two-year period. When she confronted Arushi, the latter refused to return the amount.”

“The incident has caused significant distress to Deepti, who is at the moment preoccupied with her training commitments and is preparing for the Team India camp in Bengaluru ahead of the England tour,” he added.

Meanwhile, ACP Sukanya Sharma at the police station where the complaint was lodged, revealed, “Deepti's brother, Sumit Sharma, approached the Sadar police station with the complaint. Prima facie, we found some truth in the complaint and filed an FIR under BNS sections 305 (a) (theft), 331 (3) (house breaking), 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust) and 352 (insulting someone with the intent to provoke a breach of peace).”

Arushi is a junior clerk with the Indian Railways in the Agra division. She was last seen in action in the Senior Women Inter-Zonal Multi-Day Trophy recently, where she represented Central Zone.