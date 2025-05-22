RCB sign Tim Seifert as replacement for Jacob Bethell with IPL 2025 playoffs in mind, batter to leave for England duty

Having already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs, RCB have signed Tim Seifert as replacement for Jacob Bethell as the English cricketer is set to leave for national team duty. Bethell will be joining the England cricket team after RCB’s league fixture vs SRH on May 23, and Seifert will be able to represent the side from May 24 onwards. The New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter joined RCB for ₹2 crore. New Zealand's Tim Seifert walks from the field after a match.(AFP)

RCB are currently second in the table with 17 points in 12 matches, consisting of eight wins and three defeats. RCB have two more games remaining in the group stage, and will also face LSG on May 27.

Seifert has IPL experience and has represented KKR in 2021 and DC in 2022.

RCB have also signed Mayank Agarwal as replacement for the injured Devdutt Padikkal. Speaking on Mayank’s arrival, RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat said, “We all wish him well. In terms of replacing him, Mayank was an obvious choice for us. Like all teams, whenever you get injuries, you start looking through the list of available options but you’re trying to work out what it is that you need.”

“What we needed was somebody to deliver the sort of impact that Dev delivered. But we were definitely after a calm head, someone with some experience. It helps that he’s someone that’s been there and done it. As we move to the pressure games, we think that experience will be really helpful for him.”

Meanwhile, Mayank said, “It feels amazing. It just feels that life has come a full circle. Started off in 2011 with RCB and then just coming back now, just feels good. I think the team is really focused. There’s a very good environment. You know guys are focused but they are also relaxed and obviously they are playing good cricket.”