Nita Ambani's 'no.6' signal breaks internet, fans speculate reasons as MI chase unprecedented 6th IPL title

ByHT Sports Desk
May 22, 2025 11:24 AM IST

Mumbai Indians clinched the fourth and final berth in the playoffs after the side defeated Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians clinched their place in the IPL 2025 playoffs with a commanding 59-run victory over Delhi Capitals at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. The five-time champions reached 16 points, securing the crucial fourth and final spot in the playoff stage.

Nita Ambani gestures no.6 during the match between MI and DC.(X)
Nita Ambani gestures no.6 during the match between MI and DC.(X)

The celebrations were punctuated by the jubilant presence of Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani, who was clearly elated by the side's strong performance. As cameras focused on the owners’ dugout during the match, Ambani held up six fingers, signalling MI’s ambition to claim a record-extending sixth IPL title. Currently level with Chennai Super Kings at five titles each, a victory this season would place Mumbai in a league of their own.

See the celebration:

Here's how fans reacted:

Nita Ambani also later joined the MI team for a lap of honour after the match. Rohit Sharma led the celebration around the ground, thrilling fans by tossing signed tennis balls into the crowd, a gesture that has become a beloved tradition at Wankhede.

Despite earlier forecasts of heavy rain, the weather remained favourable throughout the match, with showers only beginning after the final ball was bowled. This allowed Mumbai Indians’ celebrations to unfold without interruption.

MI’s victory marked another impressive turnaround in their season. After a shaky start – losing four of their first five matches – the franchise roared back, winning seven of their next eight games to secure a playoff berth.

On a challenging pitch that made stroke play difficult, MI were struggling at 132/5 after 18 overs, when a late innings surge came courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir. Both combined to smash 48 runs in the final two overs, taking advantage of bowlers Dushmantha Chameera and Mukesh Kumar. The duo’s assault lifted Mumbai’s total to a competitive 180 runs.

The target proved too steep for Delhi Capitals. Early breakthroughs from Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar set the tone, while Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah executed a clinical dismantling of the middle and lower order. Santner’s spell was particularly devastating, taking 3 wickets for just 11 runs, choking Delhi’s chase completely. The Capitals were bowled out for 121 in just 18.2 overs, ending their playoff hopes.

Mumbai Indians now turn their attention to their final league match against Punjab Kings in Jaipur on Monday, 26 May. With the race for the top two spots still open, MI will be hoping for favorable results elsewhere to improve their path through the playoffs.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with MI vs DC Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Follow Us On