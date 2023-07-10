Ravi Shastri's cracking reaction to Mark Wood's heroics and Ashes thriller at Headingley

England kept the 2023 Ashes alive by winning the third Test at Headingley in two dramatic sessions on Day 4 of the match on Sunday. While England started the day in front, requiring to chase a target of 251 with 10 wickets in hand, the momentum swung both ways at various points of the day as the Australians fought hard to seal their first Ashes series win away from home since 2001.

Ravi Shastri hailed Mark Wood for his extraordinary performance

The ongoing Ashes series is already being hailed by commentators and fans as among the greatest ever considering how close all three Tests have been and there was a sense that even neutral fans would be supporting England at Headingley so as to ensure that the last two matches don't end up becoming dead rubbers. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri expressed that sentiment as well, stating that the result was great for the "game and the Ashes". Shastri also hailed fast bowler Mark Wood, whose raw pace brought a dimension to the England bowling attack. Moreover, Wood's sensational big hitting in the lower order proved vital to England's cause.

"Great for the game and the Ashes. It's set up beautifully. Wood touch wood is a beauty #Ashes2023 #ENGvsAUS," Shastri said in his tweet.

Wood's star turn and Headingley nail-biter

Wood took five wickets in the first innings after which he started England's onslaught in the second session of Day 2 before Ben Stokes took over. Wood smashed a whopping 24 runs in just eight balls in that innings. He then took two wickets in the second after which his 16 off eight balls took England over the finish line with three wickets to spare.

England were rocked early on Day 4 as they lost their first four wickets in the first session herself. However, it was the dismisall of captain Stokes early in the second session that seemed to do the real damage to the fans' morale. Harry Brook, however, came in and shouldered the chase for much of the session. He scored 75 off 93 balls and shared a 59-run partnership with Chris Woakes seventh wicket. England still needed just over 20 runs to win when he became Mitchell Starc's fifth wicket of the innings. Wood then hit a six in the next over and a four off the first ball of the one after that to bring England's deficit down to single digits. Woakes then hit the winning runs with a four.

