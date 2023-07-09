Home / Cricket / The Ashes, ENG vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 Live score: Stokes and Co. look to seal win, Australia seek early wickets
The Ashes, ENG vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 Live score: Stokes and Co. look to seal win, Australia seek early wickets

Jul 09, 2023 03:40 PM IST
England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4, The Ashes Live score: The visitors face an uphill task and are searching early wickets. 

England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4, The Ashes Live score: Another exciting day of Test cricket awaits for us as England need 224 runs more to win against Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds. Chasing a stiff 251, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett maintained a cautious approach and dragged the hosts to 27/0 in five overs. The pair will kick-off the proceedings on the final day, as a win here will help England open their account in the five-match series. Australia had won the first two encounters by narrow margin.

England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4, The Ashes Live score: Crawley and Duckett will be looking to knock off most of the runs as quickly as possible(AFP)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 09, 2023 03:30 PM IST

    The Ashes 3rd Test Live score: The players walk out!

    Ok then, Day 4 is a go, Mitchell Starc to start proceedings, Zak Crawley will face up with Ben Duckett at the other end. Crawley is on 9 off 11, Duckett on 18 off 19, England are 27/0, need 224 to win.

  • Jul 09, 2023 03:30 PM IST

    The Ashes 3rd Test Day 4 Live: Woakes on backing up ‘superhuman’ Stokes

    "Although we do realise he's superhuman, he can't do it every time. Naturally we don't want to be reliant on Ben all the time. Of course we don't. We want to be putting in performances all the way down the batting line-up. At certain points this series you're always going to rely on certain people to put their hands up. Particularly in a run chase, you want your top six to get a score or one to do the bulk of the work. We realise he's a world-class player and puts teams under pressure. But at the same time we know across the board from No.1 to No.11 we've got to put a good shift in."

  • Jul 09, 2023 02:55 PM IST

    England vs Australia LIVE score: 'Exciting day for both teams'

    "Australia will be thinking they're ten wickets away from winning an Ashes series in England. So it's an exciting day for both teams." – Chris Woakes

  • Jul 09, 2023 02:18 PM IST

    Ashes Live Score, Day 4: Tendulkar's advice for England

    Sachin Tendulkar had a word of caution for English team as it chases its first win in Ashes 2023.

    “The first hour at Headingley is going to be critical tomorrow,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

    “I feel the wicket is playing absolutely fine and if England bat sensibly and are positive in their approach they will get there. They require discipline in their shot selection with a positive approach and the total will be chased.”

  • Jul 09, 2023 01:48 PM IST

    England vs Australia LIVE score: What happened on Day 3

    Rain at Headingley prevented play from starting for nearly five hours, well after tea, then England used conditions ripe for seam and swing to reduce Australia from 116-4 overnight to 170-8 in 14 overs.

  • Jul 09, 2023 01:38 PM IST

    England vs Australia LIVE score: Travis Head gives AUS hope 

    Travis Head can prove to be the difference between the two sides. The swashbuckling batter smashed a half-century to help Australia impose a stiff 251-run target for England.

  • Jul 09, 2023 01:18 PM IST

    England vs Australia LIVE score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds. Today is Day 4 and England need 224 more to win the match. Australia, on the other hand, need to pick 10 wickets to take an unassailable lead in the series. Stay tuned for all the updates on the match!

ashes series

Tendulkar warns England against repeating mistake in ‘critical’ Ashes verdict

cricket
Published on Jul 09, 2023 02:30 PM IST

The batting great had a word of caution for England as the hosts chase their first win in the 2023 Ashes series.

Sachin Tendulkar cautioned England against repeating a key mistake in their batting approach.(Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk

David Warner handed alarming ‘retirement’ reality-check by cricket greats

David Warner's struggles against Stuart Broad continued in Headingley, with the England bowler dismissing Warner in both innings.

Australia's David Warner walks off the field after losing his wicket during the 3rd Ashes Test(AP)
cricket
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 02:37 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The Ashes 3rd Test Day 4 Live score: Stokes and Co. look to seal win

England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4, The Ashes Live score: England need 224 more to win the match. Australia, on the other hand, need to pick 10 wickets.

Live England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 LIVE score Ashes(Reuters)
cricket
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 03:32 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan minister drops bombshell over country's participation in World Cup

The marquee India vs Pakistan clash at the World Cup is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

India and Pakistan are scheduled to play on October 15 in Ahmedabad(AP/File Photo)
cricket
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 11:49 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Alastair Cook admits guilt for sparking Alex Carey haircut rumour

Alex Carey has remained in hot water ever since the controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow on Day 5 of the second Test, which Australia won by 43 runs.

Former England skipper Alastair Cook(REUTERS)
cricket
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 09:24 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly picks semi-final contenders for World Cup

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly picked his semi-finals for the upcoming 2023 Cricket World Cup, and chose five teams including Pakistan.

Sourav Ganguly picked his semi-final contenders for the 2023 World Cup.(Getty)
cricket
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 07:52 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Time wasting tactic in Duleep Trophy triggers ‘spirit of cricket’ debate

North Zone came under criticism for their time wasting tactic on the final day of their semi-final against South in the Duleep Trophy.

South Zone batters R Sai Kishore and Vyshak Vijaykumar being greeted by North Zone players after win (PTI)
cricket
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 09:30 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Shaw draws unusual ‘Pujara’ analogy, explains reason behind disastrous form

Prithvi Shaw endured a dismal IPL season, scoring only 106 runs in eight matches for the Delhi Capitals in 2023.

Prithvi Shaw registered scores of 25 and 26 across two innings in the Duleep Trophy semi-final(BCCI)
cricket
Published on Jul 09, 2023 06:32 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘I would say Sourav Ganguly’: Former India star Kaif picks best captain

Mohammad Kaif named Sourav Ganguly as the best captain he played under and also revealed a ‘big comment’ from the former BCCI chief.

File image of Sourav Ganguly with Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif.(File)
cricket
Published on Jul 09, 2023 06:20 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Afghanistan crush Bangladesh in 2nd ODI, clinch series

The 142-run defeat was Bangladesh's largest by runs to Afghanistan, and only the third ODI series defeat at home since 2015.

Afghanistan's players celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (not pictured) during 2nd ODI(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jul 09, 2023 12:00 AM IST
PTI |

Filling Cheteshwar Pujara's big shoes as Test No.3

Shubman Gill and newcomers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are all good options in the West Indies, says ex-India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar

India's Cheteshwar Pujara walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during play on day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship cricket final (AFP)
cricket
Updated on Jul 08, 2023 09:33 PM IST
BySanjjeev K Samyal, Mumbai

India wait for Smriti to regain spark in Bangladesh

The consistent Smriti Mandhana will be aiming to regaining her best in the Bangladesh white-ball tour after a surprisingly subdued WPL in March

Smriti Mandhana in action.(BCCI Twitter)
cricket
Published on Jul 08, 2023 08:26 PM IST
ByShalini Gupta, Chandigarh

Steve Smith strongly reacts to report accusing Alex Carey of unpaid haircut

It is an incident which has taken the internet by storm, but Cricket Australia (CA) were quick to clarify the events that occurred.

Alex Carey walks after losing his wicket(Reuters)
cricket
Published on Jul 08, 2023 07:59 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Warner's antics raises eyebrows, AUS legend raises doubt over his spot in team

David Warner has accumulated 141 runs from six innings at an average of 23.50, with 66 being his highest score so far.

David Warner reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket for 1(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jul 08, 2023 07:19 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘What harm have I caused Babar?’: Amir strongly reacts to Afridi's ‘text’ claim

Mohammad Amir broke silence on Shahid Afridi's claim following the pacer's tussle with Babar Azam during the 2023 PSL.

Mohammad Amir had a tussle with Babar Azam during PSL 2023 which caused controversy on social media(File)
cricket
Published on Jul 08, 2023 07:04 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
