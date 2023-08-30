Seven wins and 5 defeats: How India have fared against Pakistan in ODIs at Asia Cup

India's road to the ICC World Cup 2023 will get underway with the blockbuster clash with arch-rivals Pakistan at the Asia Cup. Traditional rivals India and Pakistan will resume their epic rivalry in the ongoing edition of the continental tournament. Co-hosts Pakistan kickstarted the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup by locking horns with minnows Nepal on Wednesday. Two days after taking on Nepal in Multan, Babar Azam's men will travel to Sri Lanka for their blockbuster encounter with India at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Traditional rivals India and Pakistan will resume their epic rivalry in the Asia Cup 2023(Pakistan Cricket Twitter)

Co-hosts Pakistan may play India on multiple occasions in the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup. Interestingly, Pakistan can meet their bitter rivals thrice in a span of two weeks before the World Cup in India. Placed in the same group (Group A) at the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan can meet again if both nations qualify for the Super Four stage of the elite tournament. The former champions can meet each other on September 17 if they manage to enter the final of the Asia Cup.

Team India is the most successful side in Asia Cup

Former champions Team India is the most successful side in the history of the Asia Cup. India have played 12 out of 13 editions of the Asia Cup which were played in the One Day International (ODI) format. The Men In Blue didn't feature in the 1986 edition of the Asia Cup. India have won the celebrated tournament six times. The Men In Blue last lifted the famous trophy back in 2018. Only Sri Lanka have won more ODIs in the Asia Cup than India. The Men In Blue have won 31 ODIs out of a possible 49 at the Asia Cup.

India have the bragging rights over Pakistan

Pakistan have also played all Asia Cup tournaments except the 1990-91 edition. Pakistan have won the continental tournament in 2000 and 2012. The Green Army is the third-most successful team in the ODI editions of the Asia Cup. Pakistan have recorded 26 wins from 45 matches. When it comes to playing the Asia Cup in the 50-over format, Team India has the edge over Pakistan as the Men In Blue have won 7 games out of 13 matches. Former champions Pakistan have defeated India on five occasions in ODIs at the Asia Cup.

