Shadab Khan out of South Africa, Zimbabwe tours due to toe injury

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan will miss the rest of the tour of South Africa and the tour of Zimbabwe due to a toe injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.

The 22-year-old spinner will be sidelined for up to four weeks after sustaining the injury while batting during the second one-dayer in Johannesburg, which South Africa won by 17 runs to level the three-match series.

"X-rays conducted following the match revealed an 'intraarticular communicated fracture' though there is neither any displacement nor angulation," the PCB said in a statement.

"The injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a four-week rehab."

The third one-dayer takes place in Centurion on Wednesday followed by four T20s. Pakistan will travel to Zimbabwe for three T20s and two test matches beginning on April 21.