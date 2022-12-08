Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Shadab Khan's hilarious response to Babar Azam's 'buddha ho gaya hai': 'Abhi maine matches khele hain...'

Shadab Khan's hilarious response to Babar Azam's 'buddha ho gaya hai': 'Abhi maine matches khele hain...'

cricket
Published on Dec 08, 2022 05:04 PM IST

Pakistan players took part in an event organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and had freewheeling conversations about their time in the international team, as well as their relationship with the teammates.

Shadab Khan (L) with Babar Azam(PCB)
ByHT Sports Desk

The Pakistan cricket team has had an impressive past few years under the captaincy of Babar Azam. Under Babar, Pakistan had reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup last year and qualified for the final in this year's edition of the tournament, but faced a five-wicket loss to England in Melbourne. In Tests, Pakistan have been inconsistent under Babar but the side's overall outings in international cricket have been praised by fans and former cricketers over the past months.

On Wednesday, Pakistan players took part in an event organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and had freewheeling conversations about their time in the international team, as well as their relationship with the teammates. During one such session, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Afridi took stage as they talked about their time in Pakistan's cricket team.

Also read: 'They have to pick their strong side': Sunil Gavaskar sends out strong message for India ahead of Bangladesh Test series

The anchor then asked Shadab about a comment made by Babar during a match in 2021, when the Pakistan captain had chipped with a rather hilarious remark for the all-rounder. After a failed run out attempt, Babar said, “Buddha ho gaya hai,” towards Shadab, and anchor asked Shadab for his comment on the incident.

After a collective laughter from the players, Shadab said, “Abhi maine matches khele hain, toh usko yaad aa gaya tha dobara. Abhi toh ham same hi ho gaye hain, dono ek jaise hi chal rahe hain (During the matches, he got reminded of that incident. Now we are alike, we are performing more or less the same!),” Shadab said.

During the session, Shaheen Afridi also talked about his knee injury in the final of the T20 World Cup, that eventually forced him out of the game with the bowler failing to complete his four-over quota.

Pakistan will return to action on December 9 for the second Test of the series against England in Multan. The visitors lead the three-match series 1-0.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
shadab khan babar azam pakistan cricket team
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP