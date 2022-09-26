Shahbaz Ahmed, Shreyas Iyer in T20I squad vs South Africa; Mohammed Shami yet to recover from Covid

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 26, 2022 08:43 PM IST

The series is starting September 28 in Thiruvananthapuram.

India's Mohammed Shami (AP)
PTI | , New Delhi

Yet to recover from COVID-19, Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of India's three-match T20I series against South Africa, while Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed came in place of a rested Hardik Pandya.

With all-rounder Deepak Hooda also out of the series due to back spasms, the national selection committee is set to recall middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer for the South Africa series.

"Shami hasn't recovered from his bout of COVID-19. He needs more time, and hence, will be out of the South Africa series. Umesh Yadav will continue as Shami's replacement for the South Afria series," a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

However, when asked why Shahbaz has been picked in place of Pandya, the source said, "Is there any seam bowling all-rounder, who can replace Hardik. Raj Bawa is too raw and that's why we kept him in India A for exposure. He will need time to blossom. Tell me another name?"

Meanwhile, Hanuma Vihari will lead Rest of India team in the Irani Cup against Saurashtra.

