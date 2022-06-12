Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Shaheen Afridi gives interesting 'three-word' verdict on Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam debate
cricket

Shaheen Afridi gives interesting 'three-word' verdict on Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam debate

Shaheen was asked to pick between Kohli and Babar and he came up with an interesting reply.
Virat Kohli; Shaheen Afridi; Babar Azam
Updated on Jun 12, 2022 07:02 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Who is the better batsman in Virat Kohli and Babar Azam? The question has been posed by fans and on many a talk shows with many giving their views on the long-standing debate, which has grown hotter by the day with the Pakistan captain's tremendous run of form across formats in international cricket. And now his teammate, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has joined the bandwagon to have his say on the debate. 

Shaheen may have made his international debut under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed in 2018, he has grown to become an integral member of the Babar-led Pakistan side in all formats of the game. He has closely watched the Pakistan stalwart rise to fame and break umpteen records in international cricket. 

Meanwhile, Shaheen's only meeting with Kohli was in the 2021 T20 World Cup tie in Dubai on October 24. The then India captain had managed to stop Shaheen's onslaught at the start of the innings with a six over long-off, but the Pakistan pacer eventually got the better of Kohli in the fag end of the innings.

ALSO READ: 'Sometimes I want to see him with the new ball': Gavaskar predicts 28-year-old star as India's 'game changer' in T20 WC

RELATED STORIES

Shaheen's 3 for 41 against India in that game, followed by a stellar unbeaten stand by the opening pair of Babar and Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan beat India for the first time ever in a World Cup meeting. The 10-wicket win also remains Pakistan's best victory by wicket margin in T20 cricket. 

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo during a rapid-fire round, Shaheen was asked to pick between Kohli and Babar and he came up with an interesting reply. “I like both, yeah,” is what he said. 

Shaheen was also asked to pick between teammate Rizwan and Jos Buttler and he chose his teammate. Between IPL and PSL, the youngster picked the latter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
shaheen afridi babar azam virat kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP