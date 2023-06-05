‘The Eagle has landed’: Shaheen Afridi leaves Jos Buttler clueless with inch perfect yorker - WATCH

After being troubled by a knee injury, which kept him away from the pitch for a significant period, Shaheen Shah has made a stellar comeback. He first led Lahore Qalandars to a PSL title in the last edition, which concluded in March, and has since carried forward the momentum.

Shaheen Afridi leaves Jos Buttler clueless with inch perfect yorker in T20 Blast 2023

The Pakistan speedster is now engaged in the T20 Blast 2023, where he represents Nottinghamshire. Although he started the tournament on a slow note as compared to his standard, the tall and lanky pacer has rediscovered his lost rhythm.

In the match against Lancashire, Shaheen knocked Jos Buttler's off stump with an inch perfect yorker and the video of it has created quite a buzz on social media.

The incident took place in the final delivery of the fifth over as Buttler's innings came to a close for 23 off 16 balls.

Shaheen scalped two wickets in the three overs he bowled as Lancashire were folded for 145 in 18.3 overs after opting to bat.

Nottinghamshire then completed the run chase with seven balls to spare and won the match by five wickets.

The T20 Blast 2023 is divided in two groups – North and South – consisting nine teams each. Both Lancashire and Nottinghamshire are part of North Group and the latter is placed fifth on the table with three wins from seven matches.

Nottinghamshire, on the other hand, are third with four wins from the same number of matches.

Meanwhile, Buttler has so far had a quiet outing in the tournament, Shaheen, on the other hand, has scalped 10 wickets in the 27 overs he has in the competition.

