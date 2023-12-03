'Not hoping for good end': Shaheen Afridi takes no prisoners against Australia's retirement-bound David Warner

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi has fired an early warning to Australia while veteran opener David Warner is gearing up for his farewell series in the longest format. Australia's leading run-getter at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup in India, opener Warner was named in the Test squad for the series opener against Pakistan. Interestingly, the 37-year-old is only named for the first Test match at Perth.

Afridi has fired an early warning to Warner(AP-AFP)

If Warner ends up repaying the selectors' faith in the 1st Test, the star batter has a chance to retain his place for an emotional farewell at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Syndey will host the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and visitors - Pakistan. Speaking about Warner's farewell series against Pakistan, fast bowler Afridi said that he is looking to spoil Warner's farewell series.

Afridi not hoping for a good end for Warner

"We would wish him good luck but we are not hoping for a good end for David Warner in his last Test series against us," Afridi told Geo News. Since Warner's brilliant triple century against Pakistan at Adelaide, the Aussie opener has averaged just 28 in Test matches. Warner had opened up about bidding farewell to Test cricket at Sydney.

Warner met with strong criticism from his former Australia teammate Mitchell Johnson over his desire to end his Test career at Sydney. Warner has played 109 Tests for the Baggy Greens. Averaging over 44, the Australian southpaw has amassed 8,487 runs in Test cricket. The Aussie opener has scored 25 Test centuries, three double centuries and 36 half-centuries.

'Important series for Pakistan'

Visitors Pakistan will meet hosts Australia in the 1st Test on December 14. "This is an important series for Pakistan as we are leading the World Test Championship's point table at the moment. We don't have much experience of Canberra, but I am sure this four-day match against PM XI will help us prepare well for the series against the home team starting from Perth," Afridi added. Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed Afridi as the leader of the T20I side. Batter Shan Masood will lead Babar Azam-starrer Pakistan in the Australia Test series.

