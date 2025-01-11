Shaheen Afridi's absence in Pakistan's Test team continues as PCB announces squad for WI series; Babar Azam included

Pakistan announced their squad for the two-match series against West Indies on Saturday, which will be played in Multan from January 17-21 and 25-29. The squad features seven changes; however, their star pacer, Shaheen Afridi, continues to remain absent from the longest format. Pakistan have also decided to keep out Naseem Shah for the series. Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi in action.(REUTERS)

However, the decision can possibly stem from the upcoming Champions Trophy, where the pace-bowling duo is set to play a key role; the tournament takes place in Pakistan, marking the return of an ICC event to the country after over two decades.

Afridi, however, has been away from Pakistan's Test setup since being rested in the series against England in October last year. Since then, the left-arm pacer was omitted for the Tests against South Africa, too.

Additionally, Mohammad Abbas, Aamir Jamal, and Mir Hamza have also been rested, while Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, and uncapped pacer Kashif Ali have been included in the squad. These changes offer Pakistan an opportunity to test new bowling options ahead of more challenging fixtures.

On the spin bowling front, Pakistan has strengthened their options by recalling experienced off-spinner Sajid Khan and the highly rated mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed. Both spinners will provide additional support to the team’s left-arm spinner, Noman Ali, as Pakistan looks to boost their spin attack for the series.

The opening positions also see changes, with Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Huraira being recalled to replace the injured Saim Ayub and the underperforming Abdullah Shafique. While Shafique has struggled to deliver consistent performances, both Imam and Huraira are expected to bring stability to the top order.

A further change has come in the form of wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah Khan being ruled out due to a hand injury. Former U19 captain Rohail Nazir has been called up as a replacement, adding depth to Pakistan's wicketkeeping options.

Pakistan squad for the West Indies Tests:

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper/batter), Sajid Khan, and Salman Ali Agha.