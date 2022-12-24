Shahid Afridi named Pakistan men's interim chief selector; ex-players Abdul Razzaq, Rao Iftikhar Anjum part of PCB panel
Published on Dec 24, 2022 02:56 PM IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board underwent a major shift as Najam Sethi had taken over as its chairman earlier this week.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced the appointment of Shahid Afridi as the interim chief selector of the men's team. Former cricketers Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum are also part of the panel, while Haroon Rashid was named the convener. The announcement came days after Najam Sethi was named the new chairman of the PCB, replacing former cricketer Ramiz Raja in the role.
“PCB Management Committee has appointed former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi as the interim Chair of the Men’s National Selection Committee. Other members of the panel are: Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum. Haroon Rashid will be the Convener,” wrote the PCB on their official Twitter account.
