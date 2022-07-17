Shahid Afridi reacts as Babar Azam equals Pakistan's all-time record with 'extraordinary innings' vs SL in 1st Test

Pakistan captain Babar Azam pulled off an innings to remember as he single-handedly carried his side with his valiant knock of 119 before Pakistan were bowled out for 218 after Tea on Day 2 of the opening Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle. The visitors fell just four runs short of Sri Lanka's 222 after Babar was the last batter to be dismissed. And such was his effort that former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi remained his awe of what he hailed as an "extraordinary" knock which helped Babar equal an all-time international record.

Sri Lanka's left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya picked up his third consecutive haul of five wickets or more to rattle the Pakistan's batting line-up, which crumbled to 85-7 before lunch and then were reduced further to 148-9 in the second session.

Despite lack of top-order support, Babar, who notched up his seventh Test centuryon Sunday, found an unlikely support from lower-order options in Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali and Naseem Shah as Pakistan managed 133 runs for the final three wickets. In fact, Babar pulled off a 70-run tenth-wicket stand with Naseem, who scored only an unbeaten 5 off 52 balls.

With the century, Babar equalled former cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq's tally of nine centuries in international cricket which remains the most by any captain of Pakistan. Babar, who is just 27-year-old, achieved the feat in his just his 70th innings across formats.

"Babar once again proving his stature with an extraordinary innings under immense pressure! Great support by Naseem, Pakistan right back in the match. Shaheen and the rest of the bowlers have it in them to restrict SL to low total and setup a win. Great game to watch!" an impressed Afridi wrote as he shared Pakistan Cricket's post on Babar's record.

Babar was eventually dismissed for 119, which helped Sri Lanka eke out a four-run first-innings lead in the series opener.

