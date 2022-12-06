Shahid Afridi's stunning remark on BCCI vs PCB battle on Asia Cup, World Cup, says 'Indians want to see...'

The battle between BCCI and PCB over next year's Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup has created quite a stir in world cricket. The war of words started back in October after BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council, wanting the venue for Asia Cup to be shifted from Pakistan to a neutral venue. PCB and its chairman Ramiz Raja retaliated by threatening to pull out of Asia Cup and World Cup. Amid the battle between the two boards, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has made a stunning remark on Asia Cup and the World Cup.

Shah dropped a bombshell in October saying that the Indian team won't be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup before insisting on a change of venue. PCB countered by saying that if BCCI stay firm on their words, Pakistan will not travel to India for the World Cup. Ramiz had later reiterated the same during an interview.

When asked about the ongoing battle between BCCI and PCB, Afridi told media, "The relations between Pakistan and India have always improved due to cricket. Indians want to see Pakistan play cricket in India."

Earlier last week, Ramiz had once again fired shots at BCCI, warning them that if Pakistan are denied the chance of hosting the Asia Cup next year on account of India not travelling to the country, the Babar Azam-led side might pull out of the tournament entirely.

"It's not as if we don't have hosting rights and we're pleading to host it," he had said on the sidelines of the Pakistan-England Test in Rawalpindi. "We won the rights fair and square. If India doesn't come, they won't come. If the Asia Cup gets taken away from Pakistan, maybe we're the ones that pull out."

