Shahnawaz Dahani's 'left last night with tears' tweet on Shaun Tait sends shockwaves; Pakistan pacer later clarifies

Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani's tweet on former Australian pacer Shaun Tait, who worked as Pakistan team's bowling coach, sent shockwaves all over social media on Saturday, leaving them confused. The tweet was posted the morning after Pakistan's humiliating ODI series loss to New Zealand at home, but the timing of the post left many questioning it meant something bad pertaining to the health of Tait. Pakistan pacer was later forced to clarify his tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Referring to Tait as his “friend”, Dahani shared pictures of himself with the ex-Aussie pacer, followed by an emoticon of broken heart.

“A friend who brought smiles, left last night with tears. #ShaunTait,” Dahani tweeted.

ALSO READ: Irfan Pathan lashes out at selectors for picking Suryakumar over Sarfaraz for AUS Tests with 'Ranji Trophy' reminder

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Ary bhai Pakistan Cricket Team k baat kar rha hon (I was talking about the Pakistan team)," he later clarified after the confusion had escalated to the level where fans felt Tait had passed away.

While Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to give an official update over the present status of the bowling coach position, but Tait's contract is slated to end in February.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul, has previously worked with the Afghanistan team until December 2021, has reportedly emerged as the favourite to take over the role. However, he admitted that the board is yet to approach him for the position.

“It is an honor to work for the national team. After I retired from international cricket, I always wanted to work for my team as a coach, but PCB never approached me," he told Express News.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail