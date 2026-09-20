Shai Hope to lead; 19-year-old spinner gets surprise call-up as West Indies reveal squads for India white-ball series

In the middle of India's Asian Games 2026 campaign, another Indian team will stay at home and take on West Indies in a three-match ODI series, followed by a five-match T20I series, when the Asian Games contingent is back. India have named the squads for both ODIs and T20Is as this home series will mark the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. A few days after India announced their squad for the series, the West Indies too have revealed both their squads for the ODI and T20I series. Both squads will be led by Shai Hope.

Shai Hope will lead West Indies in the white-ball tour to India (AFP)

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For the ODI leg, which serves as early preparation for the World Cup 2027, the Indian batting order will face a pace attack led by Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, and Jayden Seales. To exploit Indian pitches, the visitors have specifically included 19-year-old Jamaican left-arm wrist-spinner, Vitel Lawes. The West Indies batting lineup will rely heavily on captain Hope, Sherfane Rutherford, and all-rounder Roston Chase to counter India's bowling.

The five-match T20I series kicks off on October 6 in Lucknow. In the T20I squad, the West Indies bring in several format specialists with extensive IPL experience. Indian bowlers will be tasked with containing the power-hitting of Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, and Romario Shepherd in the middle and lower order. Meanwhile, frontline spinners Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein will look to restrict India's aggressive top order.

West Indies squads for series vs India

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{{^usCountry}} ODI squad: Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ODI squad: Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales {{/usCountry}}

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T20I squad: Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer

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Here is the full schedule for the India vs West Indies ODI and T20I series:

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ODI Series

1st ODI: Sunday, September 27, 2026 – Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram (2:00 PM IST)

2nd ODI: Wednesday, September 30, 2026 – Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (2:00 PM IST)

3rd ODI: Saturday, October 3, 2026 – Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh (2:00 PM IST)

T20I Series

1st T20I: Tuesday, October 6, 2026 – Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7:00 PM IST)

2nd T20I: Friday, October 9, 2026 – JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi (7:00 PM IST)

3rd T20I: Sunday, October 11, 2026 – Holkar Stadium, Indore (7:00 PM IST)

4th T20I: Wednesday, October 14, 2026 – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (7:00 PM IST)

5th T20I: Saturday, October 17, 2026 – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:00 PM IST)