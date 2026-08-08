Shakib Al Hasan not bothered by ‘court trials’ in Bangladesh, wants ‘security’ from government: ‘Happy to go back’

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is prepared to face court trials in the country, but only if the government gives clearance for his security. The former Bangladesh captain has not been seen in the country since 2024 and is currently in Sri Lanka, playing for the Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). It is worth mentioning that the 39-year-old is among 147 people against whom charges were filed in connection with an alleged murder during the Bangladesh protests two years back.

Shakib Al Hasan wants clearance from the Bangladesh government. (AFP)

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"If I get the clearance from the government that my security will be ensured, I am happy to go back, face the court trial and everything that needs to be done," Shakib told Reuters on Friday.

“I know I haven't done anything. It's a laughable case,” he added.

Shakib recently made an appearance in a press conference alongside former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. After the conversation with the reporters, Shakib's house was attacked in Magura. The country's sports minister also shifted from his previous stance of accepting Shakib back in Bangladesh.

Also Read: Shakib Al Hasan tears into Bangladesh government over T20 World Cup pullout: ‘It’s a big blunder'

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{{^usCountry}} However, the all-rounder defended his appearance alongside Hasina, saying he was just following the orders of the “captain.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the all-rounder defended his appearance alongside Hasina, saying he was just following the orders of the “captain.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Whatever the captain says, we follow her. I think they will decide it better, and we will follow the instructions given to us,” said Shakib.

The Bangladesh legend also ruled out the possibility of playing for Bangladesh again, citing his age. He might not have said it in as many words, but the “age” factor clearly put forward his thinking. "I am feeling good, still enjoying the game, playing well also, but age is not on my side at this moment, so I cannot wait for too long," he said.

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The former Bangladesh PM Hasina has been living in India. She was previously sentenced to death in absentia for the crackdown on the Bangladesh protests that killed around 1,400 people, according to the United Nations.

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Speaking of Shakib, he had joined the Awami League to become a member of the parliament in the 2024 elections. However, he later left the country to play in different overseas leagues.

Aminul Haque, Bangladesh's sports minister, has now changed his previous stance on helping Shakib and ensuring his smooth return to the country.

"We were looking at things in a very flexible, very tolerant way," Haque said in a statement.

“After that (press conference), it doesn't seem like there's any room for that kind of thinking anymore. He has reached an agreement with the dictator (Hasina), who is unlikely to return to the country. We were being tolerant about Shakib being a cricketer. Now that chance is gone. If he has to come, it has to be through the legal route,” he added.

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