Shakib Al Hasan, Stefanie Taylor win ICC's Player of the Month award for July

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and West Indies cricketer Stafanie Taylor were on Wednesday voted as the winners of the ICC Player of the Month for July 2021 in the men's and women's category respectively.

Shakib, who was nominated alongside West Indies’ Hayden Walsh Jr and Australia’s Mitchell Marsh, had a stellar July.

The Bangladesh all-rounder starred in the side’s series wins against Zimbabwe – he scored 145 runs and picked up eight wickets in the ODIs and followed that up with three wickets in the T20Is at an economy of 7. He also picked up five wickets in the one-off Test, comprising a 4/82 in the first innings, as Bangladesh won by 220 runs.

“It is very humbling to be voted ICC Men’s Player of the Month for July 2021,” Shakib told ICC. “There have been many outstanding performances during the month and that is why this is special for me.

“I find most pleasure and satisfaction when I contribute to wins and therefore, I am very happy to have helped in Bangladesh’s successes over the last few weeks.”

Taylor was the standout performer for West Indies in the limited-overs series against Pakistan.

She was nominated for the award alongside teammate Hayley Matthews and Pakistan’s Fatima Sana, but her all-round performance in the series helped her claim the most votes.

In four ODIs against Pakistan, Taylor scored 175 runs with a strike-rate of 79.18, and also picked up three wickets at an economical 3.72. She also picked up four wickets in the T20Is at 9.25, and a stunning economy of 5.55.

“This is a bit surprising to me, winning ICC Player of the Month award for July, but I’m happy,” Taylor told ICC. “It shows that the hard work you put in, will pay off and it did, against Pakistan, to help us win that series. We played well in both formats.

“I’m over in England now playing in The Hundred, which is a different kind of competition, played at a faster pace, but I’m still working hard. We’re also looking forward to the series against South Africa at home, and we will be looking to win that as well. I want to thank the fans for all their support, as it is always appreciated.”