Shakib Al Hasan to captain Bangladesh in 2023 World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan has been appointed as Bangladesh's ODI captain once again and will lead the side in the 2023 World Cup, the country's cricket board said on Friday. Shakib is now Bangladesh's captain in all formats, with his stints as Test and T20I skipper starting last year. He replaces Tamim Iqbal, who had stepped down on August 3 after being ruled out of the Asia Cup.

Shakib has so far led Bangladesh in 19 Tests and 39 T20Is, and the last of his 52 ODIs as captain was in 2017.(AFP)

"Shakib Al Hasan is the captain for the Asia Cup, New Zealand series and World Cup," Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan said. "We will speak more to him when he returns to Bangladesh [from Lanka Premier League]. We have to know his long-term plan. I spoke to him on the phone yesterday. But it is better if we talk to him in person since he is busy with a franchise league currently. We will also talk about which format he will keep leading, whether it is all three formats or one or two of them.

"There was never any confusion. I told you before. He is the obvious choice. Who else can lead? But we had to talk to him before appointing him. Nobody should think anything else. Shakib is the captain. He was always the main choice."

Shakib will also be the only captain in the 2023 World Cup to have also held the post in 2011, which was the last time India hosted the tournament. He had led Bangladesh in 49 ODIs between 2009 and 2011, when he had first held the position. Shakib had since been effectively a vice-captain for Mashrafe Mortaza captained Bangladesh in three more ODIs in 2015 and 2017, each time standing in for Mashrafe. Shakib has so far led Bangladesh in 19 Tests and 39 T20Is, and the last of his 52 ODIs as captain was in 2017. Shakib’s last assignment as ODI captain of Bangladesh was against Ireland at Malahide on May 12, 2017, and the match ended without a result.

