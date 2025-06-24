Shamar Joseph targeted in brutal swipe regarding remarks on Konstas: 'You've delivered cr**, you're not Curtly Ambrose'

After facing a loss in the World Test Championship 2023-2025 final against South Africa, Pat Cummins-led Australia are gearing up for a new cycle, and their first Test is an away series against the West Indies. Ahead of the first Test in Barbados, both Australia and the West Indies have been playing mind games, and it is quite surprising to see even the hosts trading barbs at their opponents. Ian Healy tore into Shamar Joseph for the latter's remarks on opening batter Sam Konstas. (REUTERS)

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Ian Healy has not taken too kindly to Shamar Joseph's comments regarding opening batter Sam Konstas. Ahead of the first Test, Shamar Joseph, while speaking to the media, warned the young Australian, saying, "Just look out, that’s all."

Australia are without Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne for the series against the West Indies. Young opener Sam Konstas, who had made his debut in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is ready to open the batting for Australia. Heading into the high-profile three-match series, all eyes are on Shamar Joseph, following his exploits in the Gabba Test against Australia in January 2024.

Speaking to SENQ Breakfast co-host Corey Parker, Ian Healy reacted to Joseph's comments directed towards Konstas, saying the pacer has better things to worry about than trading barbs at Sam Konstas.

"He’s had a terrible year since he went through us at the Gabba. He had this toe that had blown up and didn’t think he could play, he got out of his injury bed after someone said just come down and try it, and then he realised ‘oh you can play with pain. Shamar has come out today and said to Konstas’ just look out and watch what is coming’," said Healy.

"OK Shamaar well you’ve delivered crap all year. So he better improve, that’s what I’m saying in the dressing room. He’s got real trouble. You’re not Curtly Ambrose, champ," he added.

Marnus Labuschagne dropped from Test team

The Australian selectors have dropped Marnus Labuschagne from the squad following his underwhelming returns in the longest format. However, Healy believes the right-hander has it in him to make a turnaround and reclaim his position in the playing XI.

"They’re still, you know, recognising his value, and they (the selectors) expect him to work his way through it. He’s only 30/31. He’s got time. I would certainly put it up as a suggestion, Marnus to Glamorgan and give him a lot of breathing space and time to really," said Healy.

"Now that it’s done, you know, the uncertainty whether I’m gonna get dropped or whether I’m playing. That’s probably been the last 6 months for him. Now he can breathe. Now get your technique right and get playing," he added.

Speaking about Konstas, he made his Test debut in the Melbourne Test against India. He immediately got under Virat Kohli's skin, as the latter even shoulder-bumped him during the first session of play.

He was involved in a heated exchange with Jasprit Bumrah during Day 1 of the Sydney Test. Australia will now take on the West Indies in the first Test of the five-match series in Barbados, beginning June 25.