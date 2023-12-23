'Shami not playing makes massive difference. But...': SA great's audacious claim on Rohit-led India ahead of Test series

Team India will return to action in the longest format of the game on December 26 as the side takes part in the first of two Tests against South Africa. The series will mark the much-awaited return of India's star batting duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as well as pacer Jasprit Bumrah. While Mohammed Shami was touted to return to Indian team in the Test series for the first time since the World Cup, he was forced out of the tour with an injury. Indian cricket team players Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli during a training session.(PTI)

But while Shami's absence certainly leaves a gaping hole in India's planning, former South African pacer Fanie de Villiers believes that Rohit Sharma's men have the best chance of ending a 31-year wait for a Test series win in the Rainbow Nation.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"Indian team has arrived in South Africa with its best ever chance (to win a series)," De Villiers told PTI during an exclusive interview before the Boxing Day Test starting December 26.

De Villiers, formerly recognized for his adept use of the slower delivery in white-ball cricket and Allan Donald's esteemed new ball companion until the mid-1990s, praised Jasprit Bumrah, Shami, and Mohammed Siraj for forming a pace unit that grasps the significance of line in pacer-friendly conditions more than length, distinguishing them from some of India's earlier bowling attacks.

"For the first time they have got fast bowlers, who can bowl 'the line' and not just hit the length. They can bowl on the imaginary 'fifth', 'sixth' off-stump line. If you can get at least four balls on that corridor, that's how you win Tests," said the bowler, who had a stunning economy rate of less than four in 85 ODIs and less than three in 18 Tests.

"India have been coming for many years but very few of your fast bowlers were line bowlers. But now you have Bumrah and Siraj. Yes, I agree that Shami not playing makes a massive difference. But Siraj and Bumrah are bowlers who can bowl line, whereas South African bowlers bowl from off to leg stump.

"Because they (Proteas pacers) are youngsters running and trying to bowl fast. Only Rabada can bowl that good line, I think India have got the best chance ever."

On India's previous tour of South Africa in 2021-22, the side had won the first Test in Centurion but then faced two successive defeats, thus conceding a 1-2 series loss. It was also Virat Kohli's last outing as Indian captain; he stepped down from the role shortly after the series, with Rohit Sharma being appointed the new Test captain.