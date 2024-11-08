Shams Mulani helps Mumbai close in on innings win 

Mumbai : Shams Mulani delivered his 14th five-wicket haul helping Mumbai finish Day 3 in a commanding position, five wickets away from an innings win against Odisha in Ranji Trophy at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s BKC facility. Responding to Mumbai’s 602/4 declared, Odisha were bowled out for 285 in the post-lunch session. Mumbai bowler Shams Mulani taking a five-wicket haul wicket against Odisha in Ranji Trophy in Mumbai on Friday. (PTI)

Mulani did the bulk of the bowling, delivering 36 of the 94.3 overs bowled to finish with figures of 6/115. With his bowling partner Tanush Kotian away on tour in Australia, it was up to his like-for-like replacement, the young Himanshu Singh to step up. Singh responded well, ably shifting to around-the-wicket lines to pick up 3 first innings wickets from his end.

Odisha No 3 Sandeep Pattnaik was the one to put up some resistance, playing a stroke-filled chanceless 102 (187b, 11x4, 4x6). Mumbai, having started the season slowly, declared, to make a push for the bonus point. On a pitch that wasn’t taking much turn because of the grass cover, Mumbai’s spin twins Mulani and Singh combined well to pick up 4 second innings wickets between them.

“I am happy for the 5-fer. For myself and also because the team needed it,” Mulani said. “It was tough to bowl because there wasn’t as much turn on offer. Even the wickets that Himanshu got were off the slower ones. The margin of error was very limited. I tried to change angles, speeds, use my crease more. Thankfully, it paid off.”

Mulani is in the long list of left-arm spinners vying for an India berth. After having played some India A matches at home, Mulani lost out to Manav Suthar for the A tour of Australia.

“It is disappointing (to miss out). That is how life is. There are lot of people who don’t get selected who should get selected. My job is to keep bowling, keep batting and keep up my standards,” he said. “There’s a storm inside me but not many can see it. I have to keep grinding here. These are tough tracks where you can have to bowl long spells, bowl throughout the day and showcase fitness levels.”