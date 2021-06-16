'New Zealand will bowl India out cheaply if they win the toss and field in WTC final': Shane Bond

Former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond thinks the Blackcaps will bowl India out cheaply if they win the toss and bowl first in the World Test Championship (WTC) final which begins in Southampton on June 18. Bond couldn't really say what India might do if they win the toss but he expects the Kiwis to dominate should captain Kane Williamson call it correctly.

"...if New Zealand win the toss and bowl as well as they have. I think they'll bowl out India cheaply and that ain't a bad thing," Bond said in a virtual press conference arranged by Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the game.

The right-arm fast bowler, who had given the Indian top-order a run for their money during his playing days, however, said, there is a ‘risk’ if New Zealand don’t bowl India out cheaply.

"The risk is if they (NZ) don't bowl them out, India have got two world class spinners and are right in the game.

"So, it's the toss that is going to be huge. And that first innings is going to be huge," he pointed out.

The weather might play a crucial role in the WTC final. As per the forecast, there is a good chance of rain on all five days of the summit clash. There is a reserve day for the WTC final to make up the overs lost due to bad weather conditions. But in England, the ever-changing weather can play an important role as the Dukes ball swings more under cloudy and overcast conditions.

If Bond’s prediction does come true and New Zealand decide to put India in, openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will have their task cut out against Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson.

Bond expects good battle between Rohit and Boult

Talking about the battle between Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult, former Kiwi pacer Shane Bond said: "What I do know, even during the IPL, Boult was running in and hitting the pads of Rohit, telling him that this is what is going to happen in the WTC final. This was just brilliant, those two were aware that they are going to come up against each other. I just love Rohit Sharma, I see him playing a Matthew Hayden type of role."

"He goes out as he did against England earlier this year, he imposes himself, he is dynamic and he can score pretty quickly. He can take the game away in one hour, batting at the top of the order suits him, if he scores fast, it instantly puts pressure on the bowling attack. I cannot wait for the battle between Boult and Rohit. I am expecting to see few smiles between the guys as well," he added.

Bond backs New Zealand to win WTC final

"I think New Zealand are going to win. Game practices going to have a massive impact. I think in India have got a balanced bowling attack. I think they'll play three seamers and two spinners," Bond said.

"I think New Zealand will play five seamers, and I think they'll win the toss and they'll bowl first," he added.