Shane Warne calls Pakistan ‘favourites’ to win T20 World Cup title after victory over India

Following Pakistan's crushing win over India, Australia's former spinner Shane Warne has termed the Babar Azam-led side ‘favourites’ for the T20 World Cup title. The ‘Men in Green’ secured a 10-wicket victory over India in the Group 2 game in Dubai on Sunday.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Warne, while terming Pakistan favourites, also added that their skipper Babar Azam is “one of the best batters in the world.”

"What a statement Pakistan just made in the #ICCT20WorldCup2021 Now favourites in my opinion after that emphatic win over India. Just a super all round & impressive performance. Babar Azam continues to enhance his reputation as one of the best batters in the world in all forms," tweeted Warne.

Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show on Sunday as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) didn't give any chance to India bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match.

This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets.

India will next square off against New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday, October 26.

