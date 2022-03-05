Shane Warne dies: Australia's Alana King attempts at recreating 'ball of the century' at Women's WC in fitting tribute

Aussie great Shane Warne passed away from a suspected heart attack on Friday. Warne was on a holiday in Thailand with his friends, and was found unresponsive in his villa hotel in Koh Samui on Friday night; he could not be revived at a nearby hospital. Plans are being made to return his body to his hometown of Melbourne, Australia, where his family has been offered a state funeral.

The Australia women's team took the field in their opening ODI World Cup game against England hours after the news of Warne's passing broke, and the members of the side wore black armbands in the memory of the legendary leg-spinner.

In an almost poetic way, the nature of one of the dismissals during England's innings was reminiscent of Warne's leg-spin prowess during the game. England batter Tammy Beaumont failed to adjust with the stark turn away from her, as she was stumped by wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy. In a heartwarming gesture, bowler Alana King pointed towards the black armband, seemingly paying her tribute to Warne.

Watch:

Earlier, police in Thailand said a friend staying at the same resort went to check on Warne when the cricket star failed to arrive for dinner and found him unconscious in a villa. Warne was taken by ambulance to Thai International Hospital and later his body was transferred to Ko Samui Hospital for an autopsy.

On Saturday, Warne's manager James Erskine said Warne was only three days into a planned three-month vacation and alone, watching cricket, when he had a suspected heart attack.

Warne held the record for most test wickets (708) when he retired in 2007 after his 145th test match. Only Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has passed him, with 800. Among his career highlights were player-of-the-match awards in the semifinals and final of the 1999 Cricket World Cup, being included among the Five Cricketers of the 20th Century by Wisden, and being a five-time Ashes champion.

(With AP inputs)